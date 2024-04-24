Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adrian Martin, from Chesterfield, has been affected by parking issues on Highfield Lane, near Outwood Academy Newbold.

Mr Martin, who has cancer, said that cars have been repeatedly blocking his drive – and he has been forced to miss some of his hospital appointments because of it.

He said: “The parking issues have carried on since this school was built in 2006 and they keep getting worse. Police told me it’s not their responsibility. I have to ring the highways department at the council – but nobody answers the phone.

“The school has told me they asked staff and parents not to park across my drive and use the school car parks instead – but it keeps happening. People park cars on the side of the road – not leaving spaces for parents to pick their kids up so they block my drive.

"It’s not just me complaining – it affects other residents on my street. We had a meeting on the street a few years ago with MP Toby Perkins, local councillors and other residents. Absolutely nothing has been done about it since.

"I lost cancer appointments because I wasn’t able to get off my drive. My family members had problems parking and arguments with people because they couldn’t get on my drive.

“It’s about time people realise me and other residents on the street need to get on and off our drives. Or what if we need an ambulance? It needs to be able to get through the street and park outside the house.”

Mr said: “We did meet Mr Martin previously in June 2016. I have not been contacted recently regarding any issues around inconsiderate or dangerous parking, but I am conscious that it is an issue around just about every school in the constituency.

“At the previous meeting with myself and officers, Mr Martin became abusive and terminated the meeting. If he or any other residents wish to get in touch to re-investigate whether any further actions can be taken to prevent disruption to neighbours, I would be happy to re-convene the group that were attempting to look into this in 2016.

“The police can take action in the event of obstruction of resident's driveways, and I regularly speak with Police about supporting residents affected across the town. I would also like to remind any parents or visitors to the school not to park over resident's driveways because as well as being discourteous it can have serious consequences as it appears to have for Mr Martin with his missed cancer appointments.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re aware and sorry to hear of the issues on Highfield Lane and have spoken with Mr Martin about it. We would urge all drivers to park legally, safely and responsibly and we’ll be carrying out enforcement as appropriate.”