Chesterfield parents told they 'couldn’t conceive naturally' deliver miracle baby girl in car

Sarah Makinson, 31 and her husband Matt, 33, had been hoping to start a family after they got married four years ago but were told their chances of conceiving naturally were extremely low.

They welcomed their first daughter Isabella last year, thanks to the IVF treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “I've wanted children all my life. After meeting my husband and getting married we decided that having children was something we really wanted.

Sarah gave birth to her second daughter Matilda at a front sit of the car, while Matt, her husband, helped to deliver the baby.

"At the end IVF was 100 per cent worth all the pain, time and every trip to Sheffield, where we had the treatment in Jessop Wing Hospital.”

She added: “It caught us both by surprise, that we conceived naturally and already were halfway through the pregnancy. Within 24 hours we found out we are having another girl and I would deliver around the same time of year. Finding out I was pregnant was a great relief as we were told we couldn’t conceive naturally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the morning on November 4 Sarah went to Chesterfield Royal hospital and was told she was two centimetres dilated and was sent home.

Sarah said: “I agreed to come home because it was Isabella's birthday and I wanted to spend the day with her. But after lunchtime, my contractions changed. We got in the car and got five minutes down the road when I had the urge to push. I gave two pushes and delivered our baby girl in the front seat of our car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Makinson, 31 and her husband Matt, 33 who last year welcomed their first daughter Isabella thanks to the IVF treatment, were shocked to find out they are in 18th week of pregnancy earlier this year.

“But she was not breathing, she had a cord around her neck. It was scary. We are not medical professionals but instinct just took over. It took us seconds to get the cord away from around her neck and she started to cry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who named their second child Matilda, soon got to hospital and after a frightening experience both mother and daughter were healthy and doing well.

Sarah added: “Matilda was born exactly a year after her sister. At the beginning I didn't want them to share the same birthday but I couldn't stop it and Isabella was happy to share her sister's birthday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad