Chesterfield Owls clock up 80 years in Girl Guiding

Brown Owl Pauline Barker and Snowy Owl Kate Gillibrand have both been Brownie leaders since 1983.
By Phil Bramley
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST
Pauline Barker and Kate Gillibrand have both being involved with Chesterfield Brownies for 40 years. Photo: P. BarkerPauline Barker and Kate Gillibrand have both being involved with Chesterfield Brownies for 40 years. Photo: P. Barker
They both got involved with the organisation when their daughters became Brownies at the Third Brampton group – and 40 years later they are still enjoying the fun and friendship that helping girls to grow can bring.

Both Pauline and Kate said how being a volunteer, especially when working with children, brings joy – and helps keep you young – and encouragwed others to get involved in Guiding.