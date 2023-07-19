Chesterfield Owls clock up 80 years in Girl Guiding
Brown Owl Pauline Barker and Snowy Owl Kate Gillibrand have both been Brownie leaders since 1983.
They both got involved with the organisation when their daughters became Brownies at the Third Brampton group – and 40 years later they are still enjoying the fun and friendship that helping girls to grow can bring.
Both Pauline and Kate said how being a volunteer, especially when working with children, brings joy – and helps keep you young – and encouragwed others to get involved in Guiding.