Chesterfield nursery with new 'friendly' management team delighted with good Ofsted rating

Inspectors have rated Playbox Day Nursery on Ashgate Road in Chesterfield as good across all categories following a recent visit.

The nursery, which was taken over by new managers Kirsty Gibson and Rosie Wall at the beginning of 2022, was praised for having a ‘caring and friendly’ team who help children ‘feel secure to explore new learning’.

In the report, inspectors said: “Staff plan a wide range of activities for children to investigate that ignite their thirst for learning and encourage children to make their own choices about activities they want to engage in. They store toys in low-level drawers, so that toddlers are able to access resources for themselves. Young children learn to share toys and older children are becoming increasingly able to build relationships with their peers.”

Parents told inspectors that managers and staff ‘go above and beyond’ to access support for their children.

Kirsty Gibson and Rosie Wall, joint nursery managers, said: “We had such a positive inspection with the inspector allowing us to show the kind, calm, welcoming environment we strive to provide in helping children grow and develop and were delighted to see this reflected in the report.