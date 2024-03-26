Chesterfield nursery ‘extremely proud’ to receive special educational needs award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Little Acorns Day Nursery at Ashgate Road has achieved an inclusive quality in special educational needs award from Derbyshire County Council. The nursery is the first and only setting so far to have secured this award.
The managing director Andrea Clarke said: “We are extremely proud to have been included in the pilot of the quality inclusion award that derbyshire county councils early years special educational needs service ran.
"We as a setting pride ourselves in ensuring that we are providing an inclusive environment which provides all children access to quality education and learning.
"I am proud that our setting has been recognised and acknowledged with this award to show just how inclusive we are each day. All children deserve to feel valued and included within their educational settings.”