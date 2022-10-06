Chesterfield nurse sets unique world record at London Marathon while raising funds for Ashgate Hospice

Joan Pons Laplana, from Chesterfield, was awarded the Guinness World Record after crossing the London Marathon finish line on Sunday, completing the race in a 10kg pint costume. The 47-year-old achieved the world record by just over a minute, finishing the 26.2-mile race in 3:58:52 – 67 seconds under the four hour target.

His partner, Lucy Price, 40, ran alongside him in memory of her grandparents – Alice Gidlow and Fred Price – who were cared for by Ashgate at the end of their lives.

Joan, who worked as an intensive care nurse during the pandemic, said becoming a Guinness World Record holder was the “hardest thing” he had ever done – but that it was the “proudest moment of his life”.

Joan set the record with just 67 seconds to spare.

So far, Joan and Lucy have raised £4,815 towards the hospice, which will help fund care for patients and families across North Derbyshire.