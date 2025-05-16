A Chesterfield nurse who cares for patients at the end of their lives was inspired to join Ashgate Hospice after the “amazing” care her mum received in her final days.

Charlotte Townsley joined the Ashgate Hospice Inpatient Unit (IPU) in August 2022, where she provides vital palliative and end of life care for patients and the people important to them.

The 33-year-old said her own personal experiences of the hospice’s “incredible” care made her determined to work for Ashgate.

Her mum, Claire Thompson, who worked as a stroke physiotherapist, was diagnosed from ovarian cancer in 2014 and received end of life care before she died in 2016, aged 46.

Charlotte said her mother received “amazing” care at Ashgate Hospice.

Charlotte, from Chesterfield, said her mum’s “strength and resilience” during her journey with cancer inspired her chosen career path.

She said: “My passion for nursing came from experiencing good care and seeing first-hand the impact a good nurse has on the experience of a patient.

“My mum died at the hospice and after witnessing the amazing care she received; the difference it made at the end of her life, made me want to be able to care for future families.

“She was amazing, her whole focus in life was me and my sister and then our children. Mum was so loving and kind, helped everyone she knew in any way she could. To be able to continue caring for patients at the hospice in her memory is really special for me.”

Charlotte was inspired to take on a nursing role at Ashgate Hospice.

Charlotte, who studied nursing at the University of Derby, previously worked on a surgical assessment unit at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, before joining the hospice more than two and a half years ago.

She says nursing on the hospice’s Inpatient Unit brings its own unique challenges – from managing uncontrolled symptoms and medical emergencies to supporting people through the rapid deterioration that can happen at the end of life. Charlotte added, however, that her colleagues and the patients she supports keep her going.

She said: “The thing I love most about working at Ashgate is being able to spend time with my patients and provide good palliative care.

“Nursing in a hospice setting is so much more than just ‘fixing’ someone. We only get one chance at end of life care and to be a part of that is a privilege, and gives me the motivation to keep doing what we do best on the IPU.

“Working in palliative care nursing is not for everyone, but it truly is a special place to work and is rewarding in so many ways.

“I'd recommend any up and coming nurses to consider giving it a go – I think they will be very surprised.”

Ashgate Hospice, which provides free palliative and end of life care at its hospice in Old Brampton and in people’s homes, was rated Outstanding earlier this year following a recent CQC inspection.

Despite this exceptional recognition, the charity faces growing financial challenges, with only 31% of its funding comes from the NHS.

This leaves a £11 million shortfall to be met through fundraising and donations in order for nurses like Charlotte to continue caring for patients across North Derbyshire.

Head to Ashgate Hospice’s website here to find out more about working or volunteering for the charity.