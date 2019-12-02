Chesterfield night shelter returns

Night shelters for homeless people are returning to Chesterfield.

For the second year running, Chesterfield Borough Council has teamed up with Bolsover District Council and North East Derbyshire District Council to run a night shelter with Derby City Mission at seven churches across the borough during the winter months.

A homeless rough sleeper

The shelters opened on Sunday, December 1, and will run until the end of March.

Carl Griffiths, borough council housing options manager, said: “As the weather gets colder, people living on the streets can become much more vulnerable.

“That is why we are once again committing to contributing funding for the night shelter in the borough.

“Opening up churches around the town throughout winter will allow people who would usually sleep on the street to keep warm, dry and have a hot meal.

“If you know of anyone homeless, please let them know about the night shelter and the support provided.”

Those wishing to access the night shelter and find out the venue for each night should contact the homeless prevention team on 01246 345825, or Pathways of Chesterfield on 01246 498204.. For out of hours, call 01629 532600.

Mr Griffiths said: “We couldn’t do this without support from the local church groups and their volunteers.

“From all of us at the council, I’d like to say a huge thank you for all their efforts.”

Residents can also donate to provide help for the shelter by visiting derbycitymission.org.uk