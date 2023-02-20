A study of 306 cities and districts across the UK explored vulnerability, hideouts, supplies, hazard, safety and mobility.

Out of all the districts in Derbyshire, Chesterfield was placed at 78, ranking high for vulnerability, followed by safety and rated low for mobility. In assessing vulnerability, researchers looked at factors such as high population density, the volume of tourists, the prevalence of chronic diseases among the population and even the disaster risk index.

Derbyshire Dales which was the lowest placed district in the county and came in at 290, amassing its highest points for hideouts and ranked low for mobiity.

What's the safest place in Derbyshire to live during a zombie apocalypse (photo: Adobe Stock/Vadim Borkin)

Bolsover was placed at 82, Erewash at 232, Amber Valley at 241, North East Derbyshire at 276 and High Peak at 288.