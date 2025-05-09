Tributes have been paid to respected Chesterfield musician Steve Henshaw following his death (photo: Harry Simpson)

Tributes have poured in for a much respected Chesterfield musician following his death.

Talented guitarist Steve Henshaw inspired countless fledgling musicians and brought joy to audiences by dressing as Groucho Marx, earning him the nickname Groucho.

His brother Lee posted on Wednesday, May 7: “My brother passed away last night with a heart attack. He was an amazing son and brother, we are going to miss him so much. Am broken.”

Steve played in several bands throughout the decades, most notably Fixer and Fireflight.

He was a popular host of jam nights at The Neptune Beer Emporium in Chesterfield. A tribute from The Neptune said: “You will be so dearly missed by all of us from The Neptune and those who have had the joy of performing alongside you. You were loved by all. You have touched and influenced so many people within our community. You were the king of playing the guitar and the greatest host to have for Jam Nights. Those Jam Nights will not be the same without you. Now you're playing guitar and rockin' with the angels.”

Steve’s expertise as a player and entertainer was highlighted by Mark Black who recalled a night at the Queen’s Park Hotel in Chesterfield when the band Old School announced a special guest from Hollywood was joining them.

Mark said: "The audience seemed to know what was going on but I certainly didn’t. An old guy (in his mid 30s) dressed and made up as Groucho Marx with a Les Paul around his neck squeezed his way towards the stage. I remember I thought it must have been some kind of a joke...he even had the Cuban cigar lit in his mouth.

"Then he played...at 17 years old I had been playing guitar for 10 years but I’d never seen anything like it. His playing had it all...style, technique, timing etc...but he played with the kind of attack that I had only seen from SRV (Stevie Ray Vaughan) and Jimi (Hendrix) on TV….but more than that he put on a show. I had definitely never seen that before even on TV!!

”The next day I practised harder than ever and hoped one day I would get somewhere near that level.

"As the years went by I got to know him really well and found him to be one of the most warm, modest and encouraging people I ever met.

“They say you should never meet your heroes but I’m so glad I met and got to know one of mine. Rest in peace Steve and thank you for the music and inspiration you gave us.”

Aaron Brown, who featured Fixer on the Made In Chesterfield compilation album, called Steve an “absolute legend of a musician, guitarist and true gentleman.” He posted: “Your legacy will live on for years. It was a pleasure and honour knowing and jamming with you. A massive loss to us all.”