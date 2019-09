Staff at Chesterfield Museum have asked for help in identifying this mystery item.

The item was brought into Chesterfield Museum this week.

Staff say they are 'at a loss' as to what the item could be. Photo from the Chesterfield Museum Facebook page.

A staff member said: "To be frank - we are at a loss.

"Is it some kind of lighting device? A soldering iron perhaps?

"If you have any idea what this mysterious object could be, please get in touch."

For more information on Chesterfield Museum visit the Facebook page.

