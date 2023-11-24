Chesterfield mum who could die if she gets too cold slams latest energy price rises

A Chesterfield mum who suffers a potentially fatal allergic reaction when she's exposed to the cold says the latest energy price rise is an attempt to "cripple working people".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NHS health adviser Nyree Clark, 40, has severe idiopathic cold urticaria. The condition leaves her with painful rashes and breathing difficulties when her skin gets too cold - and can trigger a deadly anaphylactic shock.

She said she's pleased National Insurance is being reduced - but blasted plans to hike energy costs. The typical UK household bill will rise by 5%, it was revealed this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year Nyree was forced to store four tonnes of wood at her two-bed terrace to survive the price hike and drop the heating level in her home to a potentially dangerous level.

Nyree Clark needs to keep her home at 20c to prevent her from potentially going into anaphylactic shock.

And, following the news that the energy price cap is set to increase next year by up to five per cent, she says things are getting too difficult for people to manage.

Hard-working Nyree said: "We still have lots of wood stocked up. We have had to use the fire twice this year. Because of my condition, idiopathic cold urticaria, I can go into fatal anaphylactic shock if I don't keep warm enough. It can be very dangerous - it isn't fun to live with at all.

"After the Autumn Statement, I was glad that they were decreasing the National Insurance payments to 10 per cent. But then I realised, with this price cap increase due to come in soon, they basically negate each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything has just become a joke in terms of how much it all costs. Even the cost of petrol to get to work is ridiculous, and food as well. Things are really getting out of hand now.

Nyree Clark.said she was “terrified” about what might happen to her if she had a severe reaction to the cold.

"I work full-time at an NHS hospital, and I have had to take on extra shifts at another hospital to make ends meet. I have no choice - I absolutely have to keep the heating on because it is dangerous for my health. I had booked annual leave but I can't afford to take time off now.

"I am very lucky to have had an energy tracker fitted. That has helped me manage my bills and reduce my energy bill costs. The tracker follows the base rate per unit of energy. It's is a bit of gamble, because it can increase suddenly, but so far I have only been paying 5p per unit. So my bills have been a bit lower compared to others.

"I think the government at the moment are trying to cripple the working people. We all have to work so much just to make ends meet. We need a general election now. People have had enough. The rich are in it for the rich."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nyree said she was “terrified” about what might happen to her if she had a severe reaction to the cold. She added: “Obviously I’m terrified that it will happen. When it does, my airwaves close up, and I can’t breath. It’s very similar to a severe peanut allergy. You have to call the ambulance if you go anaphylactic. It causes a strain on the NHS – and I don’t want to do that."