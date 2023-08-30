Chesterfield mum set to organise charity walk and raffle to support diabetes charity after daughter’s diagnosis
Claire Baron, 51, a mother of three from Woodthrope, will host a charity walk with a raffle and stalls next week in a bid to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and collect donations for JDRF – a global charity researching type 1 diabetes and supporting sufferers.
This comes after her youngest daughter Macey, 13, was diagnosed with the disease three years ago and her life completely changed.
Claire, who said she was gobsmacked when she first heard the diagnosis, said: “We want to show people that diabetes type 1 is not just being overweight and eating the wrong foods. We all need to realise it's much more than that. It is a life-threatening illness.
"Your carb counts can have various effects on you, on your feet, kidneys, and so on. More awareness is needed about it. Life with diabetes is very eye-opening and I think you're learning every day about it. There's always something new that comes up, that you’ve got to remember about from now on."
The event will be hosted at Poolsbrook Country Park on Saturday, September 9, from 10am and will feature a walk around the pond, stalls, and a raffle with various prizes including a dinner for two, handmade necklaces, dog treats, a bottle of wine and more. There are still stall places available at the price of £5 per stall.
The pond walk will be a mile long and children who complete the full distance will get special certificates and medals. Claire, Maizie, and Hope her diabetes-alert lurcher - will be at the site throughout the event explaining how diabetes can affect daily life and how to train a diabetes-alert dog.
The event comes after last year’s spontaneous fundraiser in the same park, which saw over £600 raised for diabetes type 1 research.
Claire said: “ Last year it was a spur-of-the-moment decision and it went pretty well with not a lot of time to prepare. This year Macey asked if we could do it again so we planned ahead, had a couple of months to prepare and we will have a bigger event so we can raise more awareness and funds.”