Claire Baron, 51, a mother of three from Woodthrope, will host a charity walk with a raffle and stalls next week in a bid to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes and collect donations for JDRF – a global charity researching type 1 diabetes and supporting sufferers.

This comes after her youngest daughter Macey, 13, was diagnosed with the disease three years ago and her life completely changed.

Claire, who said she was gobsmacked when she first heard the diagnosis, said: “We want to show people that diabetes type 1 is not just being overweight and eating the wrong foods. We all need to realise it's much more than that. It is a life-threatening illness.

Lurcher dog Hope helps Macey, 13, monitor her sugar level.

"Your carb counts can have various effects on you, on your feet, kidneys, and so on. More awareness is needed about it. Life with diabetes is very eye-opening and I think you're learning every day about it. There's always something new that comes up, that you’ve got to remember about from now on."

The event will be hosted at Poolsbrook Country Park on Saturday, September 9, from 10am and will feature a walk around the pond, stalls, and a raffle with various prizes including a dinner for two, handmade necklaces, dog treats, a bottle of wine and more. There are still stall places available at the price of £5 per stall.

The pond walk will be a mile long and children who complete the full distance will get special certificates and medals. Claire, Maizie, and Hope her diabetes-alert lurcher - will be at the site throughout the event explaining how diabetes can affect daily life and how to train a diabetes-alert dog.

The event comes after last year's spontaneous fundraiser in the same park, which saw over £600 raised for diabetes type 1 research.

The event comes after last year’s spontaneous fundraiser, which saw over £600 raised for diabetes type 1 research. Pictured from the left: Macey's sister Gemma, Jade, who co-organised the event, Natalie, who baked cupcakes for the bake sale last year, Charley, one of the volunteers, Macey's mum Claire and her nan Joyce.