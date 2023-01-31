Chesterfield mum scoops beauty and wellbeing prize-draw bonanza
Local mum of three, Kacii Clark, 32, a carer from Hasland, has scooped a huge local wellbeing prize worth over £600, provided by local wellbeing hub, 360 Wellbeing, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.
Kacii entered the free prize draw in November 2022 and was shocked to find she had won. She said: “I was in the supermarket with mum and saw that I had a notification to follow 360 Wellbeing on Instagram. I thought it was strange but it still hadn’t clicked that I had won anything! Then when I followed I saw the announcement and I couldn’t believe it. I rang everyone I knew straight away to tell them! I have never won anything before."
Kacii has enjoyed Reiki, Reflexology and Hopi Ear Candles with Violet Ray Holistics and said: “I was so relaxed and afterwards I felt like I was floating for days.”
She then had a beautiful facial with Faye.
“It was amazing," said Kacii “my skin looked incredible and even my five year old daughter said my skin was glowing when I got home.’
Next up was lip fillers, provided by Chesterfield Aesthetics which Kacii is overjoyed with “They are so natural. I love them and didn’t feel a thing.”
She has also had a one hour hypnotherapy session from Caroline Church Therapy, adding: “‘I was so relaxed, it was amazing. I feel so much more motivated and energised since, and that was exactly what I wanted!”Finally, Kacii was given a boost with a Vitamin B12 injection by Vault Aesthetics.
She said: “I have had eight fantastic treatments. It’s been incredible and perfect time as I have just had a baby.”