Kacii entered the free prize draw in November 2022 and was shocked to find she had won. She said: “I was in the supermarket with mum and saw that I had a notification to follow 360 Wellbeing on Instagram. I thought it was strange but it still hadn’t clicked that I had won anything! Then when I followed I saw the announcement and I couldn’t believe it. I rang everyone I knew straight away to tell them! I have never won anything before."

Kacii has enjoyed Reiki, Reflexology and Hopi Ear Candles with Violet Ray Holistics and said: “I was so relaxed and afterwards I felt like I was floating for days.”

She then had a beautiful facial with Faye.

Kacii Clark at 360 Wellbeing

“It was amazing," said Kacii “my skin looked incredible and even my five year old daughter said my skin was glowing when I got home.’

Next up was lip fillers, provided by Chesterfield Aesthetics which Kacii is overjoyed with “They are so natural. I love them and didn’t feel a thing.”

She has also had a one hour hypnotherapy session from Caroline Church Therapy, adding: “‘I was so relaxed, it was amazing. I feel so much more motivated and energised since, and that was exactly what I wanted!”Finally, Kacii was given a boost with a Vitamin B12 injection by Vault Aesthetics.