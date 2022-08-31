Chesterfield mum raises awareness of type one diabetes - after daughter's sudden diagnosis aged 11

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Baron, 50, of Woodthrope, organised the charity event in Poolsbrook Country Park to raise awareness about the condition.

The mum-of-three, decided to speak out after her youngest daughter, Macey, 12, was suddenly diagnosed almost two years ago.

Claire said: “When I heard the diagnosis I felt gobsmacked. I was confused, lost for words and upset. So many feelings rolled into one.

Lurcher dog Hope helps Macey monitor her sugar level.

“You ask yourself why your child suddenly got diabetes and how it happened. It still upsets me, because my little baby is ill, and mommy can't make her better.”

The illness has completely changed Macey’s life.

Claire said: “She's always been a good eater but she started leaving food on the plate, bringing sandwiches home from school telling me she's not hungry. She started getting grumpy and withdrawn.”

While losing her appetite Macey was craving water all the time and sometimes was waking up her mum four times per night to get something to drink.

From the left Brook, Gemma's friend and Gemma, Macey's older sister during the charity walk

After visits to the doctors, Macey was sent to the Nightingale Ward at Royal Chesterfield Hospital where she was diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Claire said: “When we heard the diagnosis as parents we struggled to get our heads around it. How do you expect an 11-year-old to change her whole life?

“She couldn’t eat or drink anything without having to put insulin in. And it was scary for us and her because of all the possibilities of what could happen if you are not keeping a check on sugar level. We've had every single emotion.”

To help her daughter Claire got her a lurcher dog.

From the left: Macey's sister Gemma, Jade, who co-organised the event, Natalie, who baked cupcakes for the bake sale, Charley, one of the volunteers, Macey's mum Claire and her nan Joyce

Claire said: “When she saw the dog she said ‘I’m gonna call her Hope because I'm gonna need a lot of it.”

Hope has now been trained to become an alert dog – to let Macey know up to ten minutes before the sugar level in her blood is too low or too high.

She starts barking, jumping or licking Macey’s face and runs to Macey’s parents.

Claire hosted the event last Sunday featuring a sponsored walk, stalls and a raffle and raised over £600 for diabetes research.

Claire Baron, Macey's mum and Jade Bushell, a diabetes sufferer, have organised a charity walk in Chesterfield last Sunday to raise awareness and collect funds for JDRF charity.

She said: “ People don't know enough about type one. You get the same old ‘they can't eat cakes. It's all about sugar.’ And it's not.

“It's all about carb counting and getting enough insulin. It's a serious illness and nobody knows how much it affects you unless they are actually dealing with it.

“More children are being diagnosed and I think people need to be aware and to look out for the signs."

Macey called her lurcher Hope as the dog has been helping her since the diagnosis.