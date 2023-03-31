Chesterfield mum of seven proud of daughters who are 'unbelievably passionate' about helping others

Erin Stubbs, 8, and Sage Stubbs, 12, from Chesterfield, have been organising various collections over the last four months to support children in need after they heard about the cost of living crisis.

The kind-hearted sisters started by donating selection boxes to the Chesterfield Foodbank, but they wanted to do more so in January they started asking friends and neighbours for donations, soon filling their mum’s car with food, clothes, and toys.

Erin and Sage who have been donating to Chesterfield Foodbank through February and March, have now collected Easter Eggs for The Elm Foundation – a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse in Chesterfield.

Erin Stubbs, 8, and Sage Stubbs, 12, from Chesterfield, have been organising collections over the last four months to support children in need after they heard about the cost of living crisis on the news just before Christmas.

The girls’ mum, Mel Stubbs, 41, said: "When the girls started their collections in December I thought it will be a one off. I didn’t expect them to keep going for this long, but they are unbelievably passionate about helping. I am really proud of them, and Graham, my husband is proud of the girls as well.

"I’m so proud, it’s fantastic.”

Chesterfield Food Bank thanked the girls for their donations.

A spokesperson said the donations weighed 61 kilos last month, which helped us provide approximately 152 meals.

They added: “Again, a massive thank you for your donations and continued support. It makes a huge difference to people's lives.”

Helen McVicar, headteacher at Netherthorpe School, said: “Community is so important to us at Netherthorpe and we’re so proud of Sage for showing such kindness and compassion.

“These are difficult times for everyone and I’m sure that the Easter eggs will be greatly appreciated by children in our community.”

Nick Newberry, Headteacher at Brimington Junior School added: “At Brimington Junior School we ask children to ‘Go Further’ to make the World a better place, we are really proud that Erin has embraced this vision working really hard to support our local food bank.