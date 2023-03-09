Chesterfield mum joins disabled people and families to petition 10 Downing Street on cost-of-living crisis

Anna Tesdale, 40, is a carer for her disabled son who has a rare form of dementia. She personally handed in the petition of more than 80 thousand signatures, organised by the national disability charity, Sense.

The petition follows research by the disability charity which reveals that since the start of the year, the financial situation has worsened for 78 per cent of disabled people in the East Midlands, with half now in debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna has three children, Mac, 15, George, 18, and Charlie, 21.

Anna Tesdale joins Sense Campaigner Steven Morris to hand in petition at 10 Downing Street

Charlie was diagnosed with SPG11, a degenerative brain condition five years ago.

Anna said: "Sense supported my family when we were struggling, removing some financial pressure that allowed me to enjoy moments with my children - one who is life limited and another who has Autism/ADHD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am passionate about using my voice to spread awareness, if sharing our story helps one family feel seen then that’s what matters.

“The current system doesn’t work to support people and families like ours - hopefully by working together we find a solution to reduce the extortionate rising cost of living costs. Using our voices together to say enough is enough.”

Energy costs remain the biggest worry for disabled households, with over half of all disabled people saying they are struggling to afford to keep their home warm.

Sense is calling on the Government to postpone the planned increase to the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) – the state-subsidised energy rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna handed in the petition – calling for further support for disabled people and their families.

Steven Morris, Sense Campaigns Officer, said: “Everyone is affected by rising costs, but the research shows the severe impact the crisis is having on disabled people and their families across the country– with many at breaking-point.

"Disabled people are skipping meals, living in cold homes and switching off specialist equipment to save money. They need more support and our petition calls on the government to act.