Chesterfield mum ‘is losing hair from stress’ after son refused place at special needs school

A mum has been left distressed after Derbyshire County Council refused to provide a special needs school place for her son.

Mason Davis, 11, has autism, severe anxiety and severe sensory issues. He doesn’t have danger awareness and relies on his mum’s help with everyday tasks.

He currently attends Brimington Junior School and relies on one-to-one support from the school.

As Mason is set to start secondary school in September 2025, his mum, Elizabeth Davis, was asked by the SEND department to provide his preferred schools.

She said: “I chose Ashgate Croft because I know Mason would struggle in a mainstream secondary. Brimington Juniors have been absolutely amazing since he moved there. He has a lot of one-to-one support with his reading and his writing and other things but he is still behind. He struggles with getting from class to class and he’s very sensory so he can’t even wear a school uniform.”

But when Elizabeth logged in to the EHC Hub online portal she noticed that Whittington Green, a mainstream secondary, had been put down as Mason’s preferred school.

She said: "I've been suffering from panic attacks, and my hair is now falling out because of the stress of all this that he's putting on me.

“They haven’t liaised with the school or me, so we find it strange. It feels like they went behind everyone's back to put his name down for Whittington Green as his preferred School when his preferred school was Ashgate Croft."

Elizabeth said: “I’ve tried emailing several different emails to try and appeal it. I've heard nothing back from any of them.

"I'm Mason's mum and I know my child better than any local authority panel. I know if he'll cope in school or not, and he won't. He struggles getting about in new places, he starts panicking because his anxiety is really bad, he just shuts down.

"It even states on his EHCP, that if he can't get on with something and gets overwhelmed, then he'll just shut down altogether, and he'll not even talk.

"This is causing me stress and Mason will not cope in mainstream secondary. It’s pressure for a school that he would attend as well. He needs to go to a special needs school.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are very sorry Mason’s family is not happy with the offer of a place for him at Whittington Green School.

“Following a thorough assessment a decision-making panel – including ourselves, the school and other partnership agencies supporting Mason – agreed that this school could meet his special educational needs.

“We, as the local authority, have considered parental preference in line with legislation and if Mason’s family disagrees with the decision when they receive the final plan, they have the right to appeal.

“We’re continuing to work very hard to make improvements in our SEND service with significant investment, new technology and service changes.

“We recently made a £1m investment to improve our education, health and care plan assessment process and have also invested £11m to create 500 additional special needs school places across the county to ensure we give every Derbyshire child, whatever their challenge or ability, the best possible start in life. This is our commitment and this work continues.”