Chesterfield mum heartbroken as boy with special educational needs left without school

A boy from Chesterfield has to stay at home despite being offered a special school place.

Rachel Greaves, a mum of four from Chesterfield, has been left heartbroken after her son Oscar 11, was forced to stay at home instead of attending a school for children with special educational needs.

Oscar, who suffers from Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder, was excluded from a mainstream school due to issues with his behaviour.

In the summer he was offered a place in special needs school as stated in his Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP). But a few weeks later Rachel, received a call from the council, informing her that there weren’t enough spaces in special schools in Derbyshire.

Vincent and Rachel Greaves are disappointed with the council as their son Oscar has to be homeschooled due to lack of places in special school.

She was told Oscar would need to be homeschooled until the place was available or attend a mainstream school instead.

Rachel said: “This is affecting Oscar a lot. One day we were in the car and he had a full-blown panic attack because he was so upset. He said Mummy nobody cares about me, do they? They don't want me to go to school. Nobody cares.

"I sit there some days crying because it's heartbreaking to see my child going through this. And there are many more parents out there going through the same as we are. Some children are even worse than Oscar and still going through exactly the same thing. It's absolutely disgusting.

"The council told me that if I sent him to a mainstream school, they would take him off the Special Educational Needs register. I could not risk that. I could not send him back to a mainstream school where he would be set to fail again.

"The council promised to help provide a teaching assistant for him, but two days later I got a call that our teaching assistant had some personal problems and could no longer help us. It is understandable but since then we haven’t heard back again and we are on our own with no help whatsoever.

"I have three other children, one with special needs, one struggling with an eating disorder. I am struggling with health conditions myself. As a parent, I shouldn't have to worry if my son is in education. That's what the SEND department are getting paid for. It's horrible.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "We're actively looking for a specialist placement for Oscar and continue to be in regular contact with his family.

“We’re sorry we’ve not been able to find a suitable placement to meet Oscar’s specific needs sooner and understand the significant impact this has on his family, but while we continue to work hard to find one we’ve put tuition in place for him as an interim measure.

“We acknowledge there’s still a lot of work to do to improve our SEND services, but we’re continuing to work very hard, with significant investment, new technology and service changes.

“We recently made a £1m investment to improve our education, health and care plan assessment process and have also invested £11m to create 500 additional special needs school places to ensure we give every Derbyshire child, whatever their challenge or ability, the best possible start in life. This is our commitment and this work continues.”