Chesterfield MP visits Ashgate Hospice - as campaign launched to end 'chronic underfunding'

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has visited Ashgate Hospice to discuss the issue of insufficient funding for hospices.

The MP visited Ashgate after he had been contacted by over 200 constituents worried about insufficient funding for local charitable hospices.

Hospices receive an average of just a third of their funding from the government, via the NHS, and are reliant upon fundraising for the rest.

Ashgate Hospice receives 31% of the funding from the NHS, which is around £5 million. This leaves a gap of £11 million, which must be covered by our local community through fundraising events and by profit from shops and cafés run by the hospice.

Toby Perkins said: “I have been contacted by many of my constituents who are rightly concerned about funding pressures that many hospices are facing.

"There are many brilliant organisations and charities in Chesterfield that make me proud of our town and the work they do, but Ashgate Hospice is one that I hold particularly dear – a feeling that I know is shared by my constituents.

“Almost everyone in Chesterfield has had cause to be thankful to Ashgate Hospice for their care of a friend or family member. It is a really important charity that holds a special place in the heart of Chesterfield.”

Charitable hospices care for 300,000 people each year and it is estimated that only this year, Ashgate Hospice will provide specialist palliative and end-of-life care for over 2,400 people across North Derbyshire.

Toby Perkins, who said that Ashgate Hospice is particularly important to him, attended this year's Sparkle Walk organised by the hospice.

Toby Perkins added: "The contribution from the government fell dramatically in the last 14 years and I will be pushing the new government to start the process of addressing this rising burden on hospices.

"Rising costs over several years mean hospices have faced growing financial pressures, and fundraising has become more difficult, partly due to the cost-of-living crisis, but also as fundraising dropped off during the pandemic and has never fully recovered.”

Ashgate is one of many charities which backed Hospice UK’s campaign for fairer funding for hospices, urging the public to write to their MP and show them how much hospice care matters.

Toby Perkins added: “I will be making the case to the new Labour Government to review the funding model for hospices and increase support but I think it is vital that hospices remain charities and do not simply become part of the NHS.

"I’ll do what I can in Parliament to support our hospices, and I hope everyone in Chesterfield will do what they can to support Ashgate Hospice.”

Commenting on Mr Perkins’ visit, Barbara-Anne Walker, Chief Executive at Ashgate Hospice, said: "We were delighted to welcome Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins to our hospice in Old Brampton and it was a pleasure to show him around.

"Toby visited our Inpatient Unit and was able to see some of the vital work we do to support patients and their families from across North Derbyshire.

"In an effort to address the issue of chronic underfunding - not only at Ashgate but for hospices across the UK - we have backed Hospice UK’s 'Write to your MP' campaign, which advocates for fairer government support.

"I'm pleased to hear Toby Perkins will be raising the issue of limited hospice funding to the new government and we hope progress can be made in the near future."