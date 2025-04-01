Chesterfield MP backs dental practice's bid to relocate to redundant pub premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dental practice is aiming to double patient appointments and its staff under a plan to convert a redundant pub in a north Derbyshire village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxine Dye has submitted an application to Chesterfield Borough Council requesting change of use permission for The Mill on Station Road, Brimington. If planning consent is granted, Brimington Dental Practice would move from Bradley Way to bigger premises.

The applicants Ms Dye, Usman Akbar and Aiman Rizvi stated: “We currently have an issue with parking at our current practice and neighbours are not happy. The local MP approached us to discuss the parking and asked if we could possibly move. We also need to stay within five miles due to our NHS contract so the closer the better to our current practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be going from a four surgery practice to an eight surgery practice so at least doubling staff and patient appointments while having greater access.” The Mill has car parks at the front and back of the building and a free car park down the road.

The Mill pub in Brimington, which closed a couple of years ago, is poised to become a dental practice under a change of use planning application submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

MP Toby Perkins has written in support of the application. He wrote: “The change of use and new premises will allow the practice to expand and, hopefully create much needed new appointments here in Chesterfield. It will also address an ongoing problem with Bradley Way and Bradley Close, which has been having a negative impact on the residents there, most of whom are elderly or disabled. ”While I am instinctively against pubs being changed to alternative use, the number of potential sites, in Brimington, are few and far between so I believe this site has considerable merit. I hope the local authority will look favourably on this application and grant permission for this pub’s change of use and allow dental services in Brimington to expand.”

The Mill pub has fallen into disrepair since its closure a couple of years ago. Prior to the death of the previous owner, the pub was run by his son while his dad was ill but it was costing too much, the bills were too high and there were not enough customers to keep it going. There was no interest shown in leasing the pub site so the property was put up for auction.