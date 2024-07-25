Chesterfield movie-maker sees film hit the screen after life-changing near-death M1 smash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield movie-maker will see his film hit the silver screen tonight – after a miraculous excape from a motorway smash made him realise he needed to act now to bring his directorial dream to life.

Stanley Roubaix is the writer and director behind Teddy and the Mountain, which was filmed in and around Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, through Chesterfield-based A Up! Films.

The cast and crew involved in the film will get to see their work for the first time tonight, when it premiers at a special showing in Bakewell Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley explained: “Teddy and the Mountain is a feature film about two people who meet in late life at a walking club. The movie cast are mostly over 50, with the leads being over 60.

A still from the movie Teddy and the Mountain

“This important movie will not only bring some RomCom fun to Derbyshire but will also help those affected by brain cancer,” he added. “We are donating 10% of the movie#s net income for the first year after release to the Jack of all Hearts Foundation in Mansfield.”

It tells the tale of how, seeking adventure, a widower finds love in a walking club, but a hidden truth puts his blossoming romance with a spirited woman to the test. Lonely and stuck in a rut, Teddy is nudged by a friend to join a walking club. There, he meets Rose, a fellow adventurer seeking connection. Their initial awkwardness melts away as they share hikes and laughter.

However, Teddy's secret threatens their budding romance. Determined to fulfil a lifelong dream of climbing a mountain, through challenges and self-discovery, their bond deepens. Will they reach the mountain's peak, and more importantly, will their love conquer all?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the movie might never have been made at all, after Stanley was involved in a horror car crash in December 2022, which saw his car hitting both sides of the M1 motorway between Barlborough and Markham Vale in Derbyshire.

Stanley Roubaix, the writer and directer behind Teddy and the Mountain, on set

He said: “I was involved in a spectacular car crash, which we miraculously walked away from. It made me realise that NOW is the best time to make a feature film, no more excuses! I won £1,300 in compensation for injuries and that became the budget for the fim.

"The budget really only covered fuel and food expenses and a couple of cheap locations. The generosity of people across the East Midlands was amazing, we got so many locations for free just for asking.

"A neighbour provided Thorne Cruising Club and Pleasley Mining Museum gave us a location for free too. So what happened to me echos in the film, it's about not wasting time and making the most of life while you can, with whatever and whoever you have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be great to see the film on a big screen in Bakewell. After that it's off to LA for distribution. Where it will land no one knows, but I'm sure it will be on a streaming platform sometime in the new year. Who knows where the story of the £1,300 film will end.”