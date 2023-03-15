Chesterfield movie-maker appeals for backers to help bring his new feature film to the silver screen
A Chesterfield movie-maker is appealing for backers to help bring his new RomCom film, which is set in Derbyshire, to the silver screen.
Stanley Roubaix is the writer and directer behind Teddy and the Mountain, which he hopes to film in and around Derbyshire through Chesterfield-based
A Up! Films.
He explained: “Teddy and the Mountain is a feature film about two people who meet in late life at a walking club. The movie cast are mostly over 50, with the leads being over 60. We need help to raise funds so we are looking for donations to help get the film off the ground.
“This important movie will not only bring some RomCom fun to Derbyshire but will also help those affected by brain cancer,” he added. “We are donating 10% of the movies net income for the first year after release to Jack of all Hearts Foundation in Mansfield.”
For those who can help fund the film, benefits include not only helping the charity foundation which supports people with brain cancer, but attending the black tie premiere as well as helping raise awareness of loneliness, life in older age and keeping fit.
Stanley hopes to film the movie this year ahead of releasing the movie in Spring 2024 on various platforms. For more information on Teddy and the Mountain and how you can help fund the film, visit https://igg.me/at/teddyfunds
A Up! Films is a local film-making group who so far have made several short films from comedy to horror. Recently, movies involving A Up! Films have been selected for the Beeston Film Festival and have just won best Cinematography at Nottingham NOA festival.