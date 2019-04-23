Chesterfield model says revealing Oh Polly bikini is 'this summer's must have'

A Chesterfield model has hailed a controversial bikini.

The £40 Oh Polly bikini - which comes with clear adjustable straps - has been causing a stir on social networking site Instagram.

It's so revealing it comes with its own warning, which says 'caution, this bikini ain't for the faint-hearted'.

Town model Emily Spence, 25, said: "I think the Oh Polly swimwear range is this summer's must have.

"It's definitely made some headlines with its skimpy cut out and plastic ties.

"Some would say this is daring and too revealing but I think good on them for encouraging women to be sexy and confident in their own skin.

"I say if you've got it then flaunt it!"

Emily, who was a contender in last year's Miss Swimsuit UK competition, added: "I haven't worn it out and about yet but I plan to put it to the test when I’m on holiday later this year.

"I love it that much I've purchased it in a different colour too.

"I'm all about making myself feel good so if I like it that's all that matters.

"One thing I believe in is that you should always do you!"