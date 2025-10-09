Chesterfield model Daniella Allfree launches 10th and final calendar - seven years after darts walk-on girls were banned from televised tournaments

Chesterfield model and darts walk on girl Daniella Allfree has hit the bull’s-eye with her tenth – and final - calendar.

It is also the first calendar she has released without fellow model and walk-on girl Charlotte Wood, who has appeared with Daniella in the the previous nine.

Daniella explained: “Charlotte’s having a busy year as she’s just opened a wedding venue, so I’m therefore going alone with a solo calendar.

"The calendar has been selling really well and the support from fans who have stayed loyal since our axe from the sport is still incredibly overwhelming.”

Such support has heartened Daniella and Charlotte since they were axed as walk on girls from Professional Darts Competition televised events. The PDC announced in 2018 that the duo would no longer be used at its tournaments ‘following feedback from host broadcasters’.

Daniella said: “An online petition (to bring back walk on girls) set up by a darts fan reached 50,000 signatures. The ban was a huge shock as walk on girls had been around since the 80s.”

“The calendars really have become collectible. We started producing a Darts Girl calendar in 2017 and can’t believe we still have the support of darts fans that encourage us every year to produce another calendar.”

She added: “It’s been an incredible 10 years and a nice milestone to end on. I’m so thankful to the darts fans support all these years after the walk on ban.

“I’m looking forward to watching the Darts world championships over Christmas and will always miss being there and I’m thankful for the memories.”

Former Tupton Hall School student Daniella, who still lives in Chesterfield, also kept things local when it came to choosing who would take the photos.

Her sister, Romaya Allfree who owes a local business, Romaya Photography in Wingerworth, shot the calendar this year.

You can order copies of the new calendar from Daniella’s shopify page: https://daniella2026.myshopify.com/products/daniella-2026-the-official-calendar