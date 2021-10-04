Rick Cusimano, James Chadwick, Glyn Johns, Gemma Styles, Holly Froggatt and Sophie Cusimano beside one of the trees planted in memory of the Creswell mining disaster.

The building on Infirmary Road, Stonegravels, looks set to become luxury apartments but not before the company behind the development has preserved its history for future generations.

One of only 43 mines rescue stations in the UK manned by full time officers as well as part time volunteers, the building was constructed in 1918.

During its heyday up to 14 members of staff lived in properties around the station, all connected by bells which would ring in the event of an emergency to summon the workers.

Glyn Jones and James Chadwick, former brigadesmen at Chesterfield Mines Rescue Station, have fond memories of their time working there.

Rick Cusimano, managing director of Dovedale Property which bought the building from Chesterfield College last year, discovered its fascinating history while talking to neighbours and former brigadesmen James Chadwick and Glyn Jones.

Rick said: “Thanks to James and Glyn I discovered that the trees in the building’s garden were planted as a memorial to the 1950 Creswell Colliery disaster. Immediately we incorporated them into our future plans to transform the building.

“The building is steeped in history and has played such a big role in Chesterfield’s mining heritage. It’s important that we not only preserve the building but also permanently record the stories and memories associated with it.”

Glyn, who worked at the Chesterfield Mines Rescue Station from the 1980s until its closure in 1992, said: "I still get people knocking on my door remembering when they lived on the street or had uncles that worked here. It was a great place. We used to have a good laugh. There was a real community feel. Everyone used to have each other’s backs.”

Researcher Gemma Styles, former brigadesman Glyn Johns, Dovedale Property developers Sophie and Rick Cusimano, former brigadesman James Chadwick and researcher Holly Froggatt, left to right, at the old Chesterfield Mines Rescue Station.

James, who worked at the station from 1979 until 1992, added: “It was sad to see the building fall into disrepair over the years. When we worked there it was painted every two year and the gardens were immaculate and the brasses all shined. We’re pleased that it’s going to be done up and brought back into use.”

So determined is Dovedale Property in preserving the building’s history for future generations, that it has appointed a research team. Gemma Styles and Holly Froggatt are now gathering memories and pictures from people who worked and trained at the building to document on a new website detailing the history of the Chesterfield Mines Rescue Station.

Gemma, who recorded the recollections of James and Glyn, said: “It’s absolutely fascinating and, at times, heart-breaking learning about the history of the building. I am delighted to be involved with the project.”

Dovedale Property is now inviting people to come forward with their memories and photos for the new website – chesterfieldminesrescue.co.uk.

Rick added: “It’s a beautiful building with typical 1930s architecture but more than preserving the architectural features of the Chesterfield Mines Rescue Station, I want to record its history for prosperity. I want this to be a public record which everyone can access and contribute to.”