Chesterfield microbrewery owners face “David vs Goliath” trademark battle – as company claims beer could be confused with their gin

A Chesterfield couple who run their own microbrewery are facing what they described as a “David vs Goliath” trademark battle – after a company raised a complaint that their gin could be confused with one of the brewery’s beers.

Kristian Harris and his partner Amie, who live in Chesterfield, launched The Gentleman Brewing Company (TGBC) in March 2024.

Kristian said that, although the pair had no previous experience in this field, they were driven by a passion for beer - and set up their business with the help of industry experts.

He said: “My background has always been in project and program management in IT, and Amie’s background is in nursing.

Kristian and Amie are pictured here. Credit: TGBC

“The beer business is all new to us. I did a course on starting your own microbrewery, and I had an idea in my head for a brand.

“What I’m passionate about is really high-quality beer. We focused on the beer first and have used industry experts to develop our recipes to our specifications.”

Kristian explained that the couple had carefully created their brand, with each beer being imbued with the personality of the characters from which they get their names.

He said: “I came up with the idea around The Gentleman Brewing Company, and each beer being a character. The idea is that the personality of that character comes across in the beer in some way.

The couple launched The Gentleman Brewing Company (TGBC) in March last year. Credit: TGBC

“We’ve got The Explorer, which is a stout, which is brewed with chocolate malts and cereal. It really gives you those warm, chocolatey, coffee notes that make me think of a beer that I’d like to drink on a cold night.

“We’ve also got The Captain, which is a traditional English IPA. That beer is heavily hopped and has a raised alcohol content, just like they did to preserve beer on voyages to India - that’s where the name India Pale Ale came from.”

In May 2024, they developed The Botanist FunctionAle - a health conscious non-alcoholic beer that has become a flagship product for the business.

Kristian said: “The reason we’ve called it FunctionAle is because there’s a huge trend with non-alcoholic beers at the minute that are functional. People aren’t just drinking them for empty calories, people want something from their non-alcoholic drinks. We’ve got Vitamin B, Vitamin C and hydrolysed collagen in there as well.

TGBC produce a range of different beers. Credit: TGBC

“The Botanist is one of our favourite characters in the lineup, and we’ve developed a beer that is quite unusual in the market - it’s something of a flagship beer in some sense.

“I don’t think anyone is particularly doing a health-conscious beer. People are making non-alcoholic beers that give you the same buzz as alcoholic beverages, but no one is really doing something that supports you from a health perspective.”

In July 2024, Kristian and Amy received a cease and desist letter from the Bruichladdich Distillery Company Limited - makers of The Botanist gin and part of the Remy Cointreau group - in relation to what they perceived to be a trademark infringement.

They were told that Bruichladdich Distillery Company and Remy Cointreau own the trademark for ‘The Botanist’, and that the name of their non-alcoholic beer was infringing upon this trademark. The legal representatives for these companies added that the name of the beer was “identical to our client's earlier trademark registration” and was being used in relation to similar goods - creating a “likelihood of confusion on the part of the public.”

The pair said that The Botanist was one of their favourite beers. Credit: TGBC

Kristian stressed that he felt it was unrealistic to argue that consumers might become confused between a brand of gin and a non-alcoholic beer, and said: “It’s your classic David vs Goliath story - me and my partner Amie who are trying to launch a business against a billion pound corporation.

“Both myself and Amie are very moral. If we were doing something wrong and had been caught, we’d hold our hands up and change it straight away.

“What they’re arguing is that consumers would be confused by the fact that ours is called The Botanist FunctionAle and theirs is called The Botanist, and that consumers may think they were the same product and pick them up off the shelf.

“I think that’s ridiculous - consumers have got more knowledge than that. One is 46% alcohol, and ours is non-alcoholic. Theirs comes in a big glass bottle which you can’t drink straight from, ours is in a dark, smaller 500ml bottle.”

Kristian added that, while researching similar cases, he discovered the example of Tiger Gin vs Heineken. Jeffrey Lawrence attempted to trademark ‘Tiger Gin’ back in 2014, a move that was opposed by Heineken - who produce a lager called Tiger.

The case was heard at the High Court, where Heineken attempted to argue that ‘Tiger Gin’ could create confusion with their own brand, and take unfair advantage of their reputation. The presiding judge, however, dismissed their objections and allowed the trademark to be registered - and one of his conclusions was that there is a “very low degree of similarity” between beer and gin.

Kristian said: “In that case, they presented 19 different pieces of case law to strengthen their argument - that means we now have 20 pieces for our scenario about how gin and beer can’t be compared.

“It talks about how gin and beer are not comparable products. They’re served in different sizes, and gin is served with a mixer whereas beer is ready to drink from the bottle - there’s lots of differences.”

The Gentleman Brewing Company responded to the Bruichladdich Distillery Company in August 2024. They argued that the products are fundamentally different and cater to different consumer bases, with non-alcoholic beer classified as being similar to soft drinks under UK regulations - adding that they felt there was no risk of market confusion or reputational damage to "The Botanist" gin. They also offered reassurances that TGBC would not use ‘The Botanist’ name for any gin product.

Discussions had continued from that point onwards, before TGBC received another letter at the start of February. This letter said that the companies felt there was no reason why TGBC could not change the name of the beer - suggesting that there was no connection between the beer and botany as a profession.

They said that, even if TGBC wanted to continue to market the beer with reference to botany, they could change the branding to include an alternative title - with phytologist, plantsman, nurseryman, horticulturist and plant scientist among their list of suggestions.

The letter added that the companies wanted to reach a pragmatic solution, setting out three options for TGBC. The first option was for TGBC to replace ‘The Botanist’ with an alternative, like-minded profession - or otherwise a title approved by them in advance.

The second was to adopt an alternative name which follows the theme of botany, but does not follow TGBC’s current naming convention - such as ‘Botanical’. The last was to rebrand to a new gentleman’s profession unrelated to the theme of botany - with the companies offering a six-month period for TGBC to complete the rebrand.

Kristian said, however, that he felt their beer had as much of a connection to botany as the gin in question - adding that he would continue to fight for their right to maintain their branding if needed.

He said: “The latest letter said that our product has no relation to botany - it has the exact same relation to botany as their product. They infuse their gin with botanicals that are locally sourced, and we infuse our beer with a botanical tea essentially. We brew a base beer and brew a base tea, with goji berries, elderflower, lemon balm, hibiscus and ginger root, then we infuse the two together. It’s a botanically-infused beer.

“We’re willing to fight, and I will go all the way to court if needs be. It shouldn’t need to go that far, it’s a massive waste of time, energy and resources. We’re not slating their product in any way, shape or form - we just don’t think you can compare the two.”

Bruichladdich Distillery Company was approached for comment by the Derbyshire Times.