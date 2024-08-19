Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire MG enthusiasts have a generous donation to Chesterfield’s Royal hospital’s NGS Macmillan Centre this August, after raising money through their annual car run.

The chairman of Chesterfield MG Group Ron Murray presented a cheque for £650 to support workers outside the centre on August 6. The money was raised via an annual car run the group organises in the summer.

This year the group chose to raise money for the Macmillan centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital due to John Wilson, a former president of the club who is currently receiving treatment at the unit.

Whilst presenting the cheque, Ron said: “Every year we hold a car run for local MG enthusiasts and we choose a local charity to support.

Pictured L-R Rebecca Chadwick, John Wilson, Sandra Murray, Sheree Hall, Ron Murray.

“Our past President, John Wilson, who is here today receives care at the Macmillan unit and is very well looked after. This was our way of saying thank you for the great care he continues to receive.”

The annual charity car run known as the Marcham Run took place on July 7. Group members met at Donkey Derby pub on Sheffield Road before driving around 80 miles and ending their journey at Renishaw Hall where they had free entry to the gardens.

Ron described the event as a “great day out for a good cause” and thanked everyone involved for their support.

The cheque presentation was attended by Ron, his wife Sandra, former MG group president John Wilson, Divisional Lead Nurse for Cancer Services Sheree Hall, and Haematology Support Worker Rebecca Chadwick.

Lead Nurse Sheree Hall said: “I would like to say thank you to Ron, his wife Sandra and John for their support, and for helping us to be able to support patient care.

“We are so grateful for the support we have continued to receive from our community and from groups like Chesterfield MG Group. Thank you – this will make a big difference to patient care and help to keep our services local.”

The hospital’s NGS Macmillan Centre which opened in 2017 offers cancer patients a wide range of treatments. Through donations they are able to purchase equipment such as thermometers as well as provide complementary therapies which patients would normally have to travel further afield to receive.