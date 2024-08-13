Chesterfield Methodist church to go up for auction - with £115,000 guide price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Victoria former Methodist church and its adjoining assembly hall on North Wingfield Road in Chesterfield is to go up for sale by auction this month.

The 3,000 sq ft Grassmoor Methodist Church will appear in the next live-streamed sale to be held by SDL Property Auctions, part of Eddisons, on 22 August, with a guide price of £115,000.

Built in 1899, the church includes a traditional red-brick Primitive Methodist Victorian chapel featuring original stained glass windows, with an adjoining modern hall built in 2007.

Originally one open space, the chapel has been divided into a worship hall, vestry and storerooms, with a lower ground floor kitchen, workshop and toilets.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and managing director at SDL Property Auctions, said: “This is a fascinating historic building and one that has obviously been at the heart of this community as a place of worship for over a century, so it would be tremendous to see it gain a new lease of life and begin a fresh chapter in the hands of an imaginative buyer.

“There is plenty of scope for redevelopment and change of use, subject to gaining the appropriate planning consent, and the fact that the building is not listed should help to make that process more straightforward.”

For more information about the former Grassmoor Methodist Church in Chesterfield, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 22 August with bidder registration closing on 21 August.