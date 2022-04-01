Chesterfield men ‘jailed’ in unique fundraiser for charity supporting firefighters

Several staff members from electricity and gas supplier Utilita are taking part in the event, including Steve Parker and Paul Taylor, both from Chesterfield.

The pair will be ‘locked up’ on Friday, April 1 at Chesterfield Fire Station, and will then be unable to leave the site until their supporters have raised enough ‘bail money’ each to release them. All funds raised will go directly towards The Fire Fighters Charity’s essential work supporting fire and rescue service personnel - serving and retired - as well as their spouses, partners and dependants across the UK.

Laura Challis, community, corporate and events fundraiser at The Fire Fighters Charity, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Utilita on this unique and fun fundraising challenge. Utilita’s involvement, particularly the rather courageous efforts of its four staff members, will make a huge difference to so many lives thanks to the funds they raise during this event.”

As part of the fun challenge, Steve and Paul are being punished for individual ‘crimes’. Steve, chief operating sales officer, has been arrested on his birthday for being a Liverpool fan in possession of a Spurs season ticket, and needs to raise £1000 bail to be set free.

Paul, head of telesales, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of ‘Airwolf’, a supersonic stealth helicopter. He needs to raise £500 bail to be released.

Two other staff members, Ericka Williams and Paul Taylor, are also taking part in the challenge, being ‘locked up’ in Southampton and Harrogate respectively.

A Utilita spokesperson said: “At Utilita we fundraise for a range of charities all year round and this novel idea will certainly be one to remember. We commend the important work carried out by The Fire Fighters Charity, and we hope our involvement helps to raise vital funds.”