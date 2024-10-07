Chesterfield McDonald’s staff take the plunge in baked bean bath to raise hundreds of pounds for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield Mcdonald’s restaurant hosted an “absolutely fantastic” fundraising day which saw members of staff bathing in baked beans.

Team members of the Alma Leisure Park fast food chain took dips in bathfuls of baked beans in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charity.

Georgie Morris, who is in charge of fundraising for the branch said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Plenty of people turned up and it was just a really great day.

“It was better than I expected. As this was the first charity event I have led I was running around trying to make sure everything was right, and I probably didn’t think it was going to go that well but in the end I think we smashed it.”

Holly Henson was the first member of staff to take the plunge into the bath of beans.

The fundraising event took place at the popular fast food chain on October 5.

As well as the baked bean baths there was face painting, hook a duck, a wet sponge throw, a tombola, bake sale and guess the teddy bear's name competition.

On the day, the event raised £716 for the RMHC.

The RMHC are Mcdonald’s official charity of choice ever since the not-for-profit organisation was founded in 1989.

The charity has supported over 95,000 families across the UK. They provide a comfortable and welcoming place for families with sick children to rest, nearby to the hospitals in which the children are being treated.

Already this year, the Alma Leisure Park branch had previously raised around £1200 for the charity.

Georgie hopes that by raising enough money we may one day see a RMHC house set up in the local area to support local families being treated in hospitals.

Georgie said “I think it’s such an important charity and I don’t think we really advertise it enough. So I’m wanting to make it a big deal and try to help these families out.

“I thought that by taking a lead on this it might encourage other members of staff in my store to think ‘I want to step up and I want to help’ so I just thought I’ll encourage others to step up as well.”