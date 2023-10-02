Chesterfield martial arts club bids for extension to change of use permission at business park base
Squad Jiu Jitsu was granted planning permission in 2020 to transform a former storage unit at Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington. The new application says that while three years was granted to allow for “sequentially preferable sites” to become available, this existing site remains the most viable option.
Many of Squad Jiu Jitsu’s members compete in regional and international competitions in an amateur capacity. The applicant Matthew Drury says: “Currently one member is ascended to the professional ranks of the sport, which is not only excellent publicity for the club, but for the town of Chesterfield. I feel this sets an excellent example of what is possible for young people in and around Chesterfield to achieve.”
Mr Drury says that he would be grateful for an extension for as long as the business holds the lease on the unit or as long the local planning authority deems suitable. The borough council’s decision is pending.