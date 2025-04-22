Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Artisan Market is set to return to the town centre – after a short break to allow for works on the town centre regeneration project.

Set to return on Sunday, May 25, the Artisan Market will feature a wide selection of local makers, bakers and creators selling unique and handcrafted items including some incredible edible delights.

Each weekend will see a different speciality market hosted in the town centre – with a selection of street food traders, live music and a few other surprises for visitors.

Denise Valente, who organises the Artisan Market, said: “We’re delighted to be back in Chesterfield and looking forward to using the new stalls for our traders, with the new facilities we can accommodate a wider range of traders.

"We’ll be announcing more details about the traders and entertainment we’ve got coming but this is set to be a great event, and I’d encourage everyone to come out and support your local producers.”

The Artisan Market is not the only Specialty Sunday Market set to be held in May – with the Chesterfield Vegan Market, Chesterfield Record Fair and the first Makers Street Market planned earlier in the month.

with the Chesterfield Vegan Market returns on Sunday 4 May, the following weekend sees the Chesterfield Record Fair and then on Sunday 18 May will be the first Makers Street Market.

Organised by Rainbow Monkey Events, the Chesterfield Vegan Market planned for May 4, brings a fantastic selection of vegan and ethical products to the town.

Chesterfield Record Fair, which will be hosted on May 11 by AA Record Fairs, will feature a huge selection of traders selling every genre of music across vinyl, tapes and CDs.

Makers Street Market, scheduled for May 18, is a new addition to Chesterfield and will bring a selection of vintage traders and makers, selling a great selection of unique products.

More information about the speciality markets can be found on a dedicated website.