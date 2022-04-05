Chesterfield man's experience of prostate cancer spurs fundraising march for life-saving research

Doug Spencer, of Newbold, has raised £1,295 for Prostate Cancer UK by marching a total of 365,550 steps throughout the days of March.

Averaging 11,792 steps per day, Doug exceeded the aim of 11,000 steps to represent more than 11,000 dads, partners, brothers, grandads and mates who die from prostate cancer every year.

He said: “I’m delighted to be raising awareness and much needed money to help beat prostate cancer."

Doug Spencer at Linacre on day 23 of his March the Month challenge for Prostate Cancer UK.

Doug was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017 and was initially given the hormonal therapy drug Bicalutamid.

He said: “It was then decided that I should have chemotherapy but two days after my first dose I was taken ill with very serious stomach pain, apparently the chemotherapy had ruptured the diverticulitis in my bowel and caused sepsis.

"At 3am on February 11, 2018, the surgeon placed his hand on my shoulder and told me ‘I have to operate now otherwise you will not make it through the night.’ I underwent a five-hour operation to remove part of my bowel and now live with a colostomy. "

Bicalutamid tablets were prescribed for Doug until late 2020 when his PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels dropped to less than 1.0. However, by the latter part of 2021 his PSA levels began rising quite dramatically and he was referred back to specialist cancer services at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital where he is currently awaiting a review.

Doug said: “I have not yet beaten cancer. I do feel quite well in myself but am obviously quite anxious about the reason for this sudden rise in my PSA levels.”

Nicola Tallett, acting chief executive officer and head of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud that Doug has joined our team of magnificent marchers in taking on March the Month and raising vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“The March the Month marchers, including Doug, have well and truly shown how families, friends and communities can work together, locally and across the UK to help save lives."