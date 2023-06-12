Chesterfield man’s 100-milometre run for charity on hottest day of the year
A Chesterfield man has completed a 100km (62 miles) run from York to his home town for charity - on the hottest day of 2023.
Alastair Smith took nearly 13 hours to complete the run in sweltering heat and raised just under £500 for the housing and homelessness charity Shelter.
In 2020, he ran the length of the Chesterfield canal on his 40th birthday and raised around £1,300 for Rethink Mental Illness.
You can still donate his fundraiser via his link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/954314012353920/