Sean is all-smiles after completing his fundraising challenge

Sean Mcbride, aged 60, completed a marathon challenge, raising almost £1,500 for Cancer research UK.

Initially aiming to walk a half marathon over 12 weeks – through the corridors of his block of assisted living flats, Sean made light work of the challenge, completing it in six weeks.

Not satisfied by this, he went on to further walk the length of a full marathon which he completed in mid July.

What makes the fundraising feat so incredible is that Sean has semi-paralysis on his left-side which has led to mobility loss. This stemmed from a accident in 2015, when an epileptic seizure caused him to fall over and hit his head on the pavement whilst out walking. The fall caused a brain haematoma, which required major surgery as well as up to six months of neurorehabilitation at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Despite the neurological damage which left him wheelchair bound, Sean had desperately wanted to walk again.

Over five years of grit and determination, as well as his dedicated support team and physiotherapist, Sean managed to learn to walk again with the support of a walker.

Sean is no stranger to big fundraising challenges and completed the 1995 London marathon to raise money for the Epilepsy Association; a charity important to Sean having suffered with severe epillepsy since suffering an injury while playing cricket when he was 12.

Sean's inspirational sister, Una

Sean said: “Becoming a wheelchair user has been difficult for me to accept as I have always liked sport and running marathons for charity. I wanted to achieve a marathon and raise money so my sisters would be proud of me again.”

Sean was inspired to take up this fundraising challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised thousands for the NHS during the pandemic, and his sister, Una, who sadly passed away after a battle with bowel cancer in 2016.

Una was a constant source of support for Sean throughout his life. On his fundraising page, he described his sister as being a “courageous, caring visionary” who “raised a Sparkle for the lives she touched.”

In 2016 Una organised the sparkle and courage concert in Liverpool’s St George’s Hall. The concert honoured people who had battled cancer, whilst raising money for organisations like Macmillan and Queenscourt hospice.

Due to her fundraising, support of Sean and her own battle with cancer, Una was awarded the Merseyside woman of courage award, which she recieved just two weeks before her death.

Happening soon after his brain injury, the loss of Una made rehabilitation a very hard for Sean.

On his fundraising page, Sean said: “With the support of my physiotherapist Esther Turner and my team of Personal Assistants I have been able to rebuild my confidence and stamina to walk again with my walker.”