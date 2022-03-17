Chesterfield man to run over 1,000 miles for the Alzheimer's Society

Dom Stevens of Tupton has taken up the challenge of running virtually from Lands End to John O'Groats.

He aims to raise more than £2,000 completing the Virtual Lands End to John O’Groats Challenge by running 1,084 miles during 2022.

Dom won’t only be running the streets of Chesterfield, he will be completing at least 10 running and obstacle races including the Chesterfield 10k, Monsal Trail Half Marathon, Bog Commander Obstacle Course and, if successful in the ballot, the London Marathon.

Dom Stevens of Tupton has taken up the challenge of running virtually from Lands End to John O'Groats to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

For every £250 raised he will also spin the ‘give up challenge’ wheel. Giving up whatever food or drink it lands on until the miles are completed. It could be alcohol, pizza or chocolate to name but a few.

Dom said: “I have decided to take part in this challenge for Alzheimer’s Society because of the memories of my grandma, and the difficulties she experienced with dementia in later life. It was a tough experience to understand as a 13 year old boy, why someone you really loved and cared for didn't recognise you anymore.”

“Secondly for my mother in law who moved through the stages of this horrible disease at a young age, before requiring, home care, then full time care and passing away far too young.”

“It is hard to describe the stresses and strains it puts on everyone in a family, going through that inevitable process and being left with a shell of the person you knew and loved.”