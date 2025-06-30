Chesterfield man lost two litres of blood in near-death chainsaw gardening accident

A Chesterfield man cut so deeply into his neck with a chainsaw during a bizarre gardening mishap – missing his jugular vein by one millimetre – that he lost two litres of blood and nearly died.

Christopher York, 65, was attempting to cut down a small tree in his garden on May 12 when the Bosch chainsaw he was using got stuck. As he tried to dislodge the blade it spun around and began cutting into his neck.

The father-of-four, who strangely felt “no pain”, had no idea that he had caused a deep gash – miraculously missing his jugular vein by just one millimetre and his trachea by three millimetres.

After being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery the businessman was told a butcher with “20 years’ experience” could not master such a cut “with a knife, let alone a chainsaw”.

Christopher has told how an odd set of circumstances coincided on the day of the accident to save his life. He said: “I’d been putting the chain-sawing off for the entire winter because I was terrified of the chainsaw. It seemed to stick and I had to give it a bit of a push and suddenly it was rotating 180 degrees above my right shoulder.

"I could feel something tugging at my leather jacket. At that point I wondered if it had made contact but I couldn’t feel anything at all. Then I looked down and saw my shirt was covered in thick, red blood and so were my trousers.

"The ENT surgeon said afterwards that if I’d have even tried to get a chainsaw into the gap in my neck where it went it just wouldn’t be possible to do it deliberately. I was one millimetre from the jugular and only three millimetres from my trachea.

“I spoke to a surgeon two or three weeks later and he said the last time he had seen me, he had his hands inside my neck and I thought, I don’t think anybody has ever said that to anybody else in the history of civilisation.”

After turning the chainsaw off Christopher was convinced his injury was “not much more than a paper cut” and began to lose consciousness as the bleeding continued. By a weird twist of fate Christopher’s wife Veronika arrived home half-an-hour early to find him “prostate” in the garden.

He told how she visited the gym every morning and would have a coffee after her workout – however on May 12 the coffee machine was out-of-order, prompting her early arrival. By another stroke of luck a friend of the couple also arrived at the same moment for an unannounced visit and was able to help keep Veronika calm and call an ambulance.

Speaking about the arrival of paramedics, Christopher said: “I could hear them saying catastrophic bleeding and apparently they could see that I wasn’t much longer for this world. They managed to stem some of the bleeding but although I was receiving significant quantities of blood I was losing it as the same speed or quicker.”

The two closest trauma centres were Sheffield or Nottingham and Christopher would have died before reaching either centre. However one of the paramedics remembered that a vascular surgeon from Derby was visiting Chesterfield Royal Hospital that same day.

Dad-of-four Christopher underwent microsurgery to have arteries and muscles he had cut through repaired. Speaking about the surgeon, he said: “He was the only person that could possibly have dealt with it and had it been any other day he wouldn’t have been there. When I arrived they had cleared all the corridors to the operating theatre and I was just taken by how incredibly professional they were.

"They had been incredibly excited about my arrival, having never dealt with anything like this before and waiting to put their training into practice. It turned out not to be a GP situation with a couple of stitches and an Elastoplast."

When Christopher came around again following surgery he was visited by two police officers performing a welfare check. After speaking with the officers he discovered that wife Veronika had taken the blood-covered chainsaw to a recycling centre and handed it over to horrified refuse operatives.

He said: “They asked what happened and her thoughts weren’t on what she was doing so she made a hacking motion with her neck and said ‘my husband’ and got in the car and drove off. So they assumed this was a confession of some kind, took the car registration number and phoned the police.”

Speaking about the aftermath at the hospital with police, he added: “They were able to ascertain from me that I am indeed Christopher York and I was still alive and a miscarriage of justice was averted and my wife was allowed in to see me.”

Now fully recovered, committed Roman Catholic Christopher believes the remarkable coincidence of lucky chances that came together that day happened for a reason.

He said: “There’s got to be a reason I was picked to survive and I’m waiting for God to give that reason more fully. The powers that be up there clearly knew what was going to happen and planned for it so that possibly when I came out of it I could talk about it and some people may get fulfilment or something good from it.”

Commenting on Peter’s case, Dr Hal Spencer, chief executive at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “Providing outstanding patient care is at the heart of everything we do and it’s incredibly rewarding to hear from patients like Christopher, who recently returned to express his gratitude to the teams who cared for him at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

"His kind words are a powerful reminder of the difference our colleagues make every day. I’m immensely proud of our staff across the Trust. Their dedication and compassion often go unseen, and this recognition is truly well deserved.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in Christopher’s care—including our teams in the emergency department, intensive care unit, theatres, Devonshire Ward, and ENT. We’re delighted to hear that Christopher is on the road to recovery and on behalf of the Trust we wish him all the best.”