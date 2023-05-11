Chesterfield man finds Walkers crisp packet thought to be from 1980s in Derbyshire

A Walkers crisp packet believed to be from the 1980s has been found in Derbyshire.

Delkin Collins, of Chesterfield, discovered the retro ready salted crisp packet near Markeaton Park in Derby a few days ago.

There is no date on the packet - but Delkin said he had carried out online research and come to the conclusion it was from the 1980s.

The Walkers crisp packet from the 1980s which was found by Delkin Collins

He said: “I found it in the ground while planting flowers near the park.

“I was quite shocked when I found it, to be honest with you.

“I’m going to keep it - it’s a bit of history.”

Text on the packet includes a ‘well fancy that!’ fact about how ostriches lay the largest eggs in the world.

Customers at the time were advised to keep their crisp packets away from ‘bright lights and strong odours’.

Also printed on the packet is a request to ‘place it in a bin please’.

These days, crisp packets are not currently recyclable in home recycling collections but can be recycled along with plastic bags and wrapping at thousands of retailers, according to Recycle Now.

A spokesperson for Walkers said the company takes the problem of litter very seriously and they encouraged customers to dispose of their waste responsibly.

Walkers - famously faced by ex-England footballer Gary Lineker - was founded in Leicester in 1948.

Its massive crisp production plant in the city is the largest in the world.