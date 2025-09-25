Chesterfield man charged with GBH after child, aged two, hospitalised with head injury
Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.
However he was later remanded into custody for breaching his bail conditions and will appear at Derby Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 14.
A police spokesperson said officers were called at just before 4.05pm on September 14 with reports that a two-year-old child had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a serious head injury.
The spokesperson added: “Aidan Martin, of North Side, New Tupton, was arrested and subsequently charged with GBH.”
A 29 -year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of causing the assault of a child, they added. “She has been bailed pending further enquiries,” said the spokesperson.