Chesterfield man charged with GBH after child, aged two, hospitalised with head injury

A Chesterfield man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a two-year-old child was hospitalised with a “serious” head injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.

However he was later remanded into custody for breaching his bail conditions and will appear at Derby Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said officers were called at just before 4.05pm on September 14 with reports that a two-year-old child had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a serious head injury.

Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.

The spokesperson added: “Aidan Martin, of North Side, New Tupton, was arrested and subsequently charged with GBH.”

A 29 -year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of causing the assault of a child, they added. “She has been bailed pending further enquiries,” said the spokesperson.