Chesterfield man charged with GBH after child, aged two, hospitalised with head injury

By Ben McVay
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
A Chesterfield man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a two-year-old child was hospitalised with a “serious” head injury.

Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.

Most Popular

However he was later remanded into custody for breaching his bail conditions and will appear at Derby Crown Court for a plea hearing on October 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said officers were called at just before 4.05pm on September 14 with reports that a two-year-old child had been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with a serious head injury.

Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.placeholder image
Aidan Martin, 22, appeared before a judge at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on September 16, entering no plea to the charge, and was later released on court bail.

The spokesperson added: “Aidan Martin, of North Side, New Tupton, was arrested and subsequently charged with GBH.”

A 29 -year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of causing the assault of a child, they added. “She has been bailed pending further enquiries,” said the spokesperson.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice