Chesterfield Malayali Association celebrates vibrant cultural festival of Onam

The region’s growing Malayali community came together to celebrate the vibrant and culturally rich festival of Onam.

The festival is an important event in the calender of the people of Kerala. It is celebrated at the end of summer – at the end of monsoon season, with carnivals that can last between four to ten days.

It is also a celebration to welcome King Mahabali (a legendary ruler of the region), whose spirit is said to visit Kerala at the time of Onam.

Today, the local Malayali community who have settled in Chesterfield, continue to celebrate the festival.

An event was held at Staveley’s Speedwell Rooms, hosted by the Chesterfield Malayali Association (CMA).

Stage performances of traditional Kerala dances, games and activities including a tug-of-war competition took place.

Attendees were dressed in vibrant and traditional Kerala attire, creating a visually captivating atmosphere.Traditions, including a floral carpet (Pookkalam) and the grand Onasadya - a feast with 23 dishes served.Pancy Jose, committee member at Chesterfield Malayali Association said: “In addition to the celebration of Onam, we have a unique aspect to our event. A significant number of nurses from Kerala are an integral part of the NHS at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and they are living far away from their home and loved ones. This Onam, they, along with their families, will come together to celebrate, creating a heart-warming and culturally diverse gathering of healthcare professionals.“The CMA was originally created in 2012 by the nurses (and their families ), who were the first group of internationally educated nurses from India, recruited to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The membership has been extended to all the residents of Chesterfield who hail from Kerala.”

Pancy added: “Onam is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of Kerala's cultural heritage, its agricultural prosperity, and the values of equality and unity. It brings people together, regardless of their background, to revel in the spirit of togetherness and thanksgiving.”

1 . Chesterfield Malayali Association celebrates vibrant cultural festival of Onam Community members pictured with Mahabali.

2 . Traditional dance performance On the stage with a traditional dance performance. Dances like the Kathakali and Mohiniyattam are normally performed during Onam

3 . Children with the Pookkalam A picture of the community's children with the floral carpet (Pookkalam). A traditional carpet made for the festival.