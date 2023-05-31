Lee Brassington, 40, of Brimington is now two months into his 500 miles charity litter pick around Derbyshire, the Peak District and parts of Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

Last weekend he added over £300 to his fundraiser with help from organisers and spectators of Brampton Raceway in Thurcroft.

Lee said: “I first met Colin Hancock, the owner of the race a month ago. He asked me how much I would charge to do some litter picking after an event. I said I would do it for free if he donated and he gave £50 then. I promised I would go to the event so I made my way back for the weekend.

"He let me stay at the race for both days for free, kept announcing my presence over the tannoy, and donated £200. My favourite class was the F2 Stock Cars with the 2.0 ztec engines thrashing around the attack at full pelt.

“Lots of knocks, smashes, flipped cars to keep you entertained – but everyone got out safe. I have thoroughly enjoyed it and will definitely be coming back.

“The Brampton Raceway and Colin in particular have been very generous. I came here this weekend on £2,900 and am leaving with the Just Giving total at £3,209.

“Big thank you to everybody that put in the bucket as I walked around litter picking through the event and an even bigger thank you to Colin and his team.”

Lee is continuing his litter pick and hoping to soon hit the target of 500 miles.

He added on Facebook: “Not sure of my exact plans yet but I have decided to head back home again. Whether that's to try and make one good litter picking monster truck out of the 2 I have - or is the mission coming to a close?

