His display focusing on the Princess Royal contains images from the last three years - the earliest from Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

James, whose work is on show at Chesterfield Library until the end of August 2025, said: “I wanted to show a wide variety of events: from state occasions to the everyday engagements Her Royal Highness carries out across the country each week to family occasions such as Christmas at Sandringham.

“A particularly poignant image is that of the Princess with her brothers: the King, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh walking behind the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her lying in state on 14 September 2022: their private grief mixed with their public duty in honouring their mother and Queen.

“Another favourite image is of the Princess, usually so businesslike, looking relaxed and beaming during a visit to a park in Edinburgh. Her smile lights up the frame.

“Despite celebrating her 75th birthday this month, the Princess carries out a large number of engagements each year - with 474 to her name in 2024.”

Princess Anne, who supports more than 300 charities and organisations, will mark her birthday on August 15 by focusing on charitable work. The Royal Mint has produced a £5 coin in honour of her birthday, the first time that the Princess Royal has been featured on an official UK coin.

Keen photographer James has been capturing images of British royalty for several years. He displayed a collection of his photographs of King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family at Chesterfield Library in February 2025.

James, who lives in Shirebrook, said: “As a lifelong royalist, photographing the Royal Family is a joy but also a challenge. You can’t ask them to go back and do it again if you miss a shot but, when you get it right, the results are very rewarding.

“As well as photographing the Royal Family, I give talks on royalty and royal history to local groups, I appear on radio and TV discussing the Royal Family and I have co-produced and presented podcasts with Royal History Geeks creator Gareth Streeter.”

1 . Princess Royal photographic display Princess Anne in naval uniform on October 9. 2024. She is Commodore in Chief of His Majesty's Naval Base in Portsmouth and a patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity. Photo: James Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Princess Royal photographic display Princess Anne, the Princess Royal with the King, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh on February 23, 2023. Photo: James Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Princess Royal photographic exhibition Attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2024. Photo: James Taylor Photo Sales