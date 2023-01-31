Chesterfield landlord agrees to pay back thousands received in housing benefit

The landlord is to repay a total of £2,160 that he had received in housing benefit, following the expiry of an improvement notice that was served by the council requiring works to be completed on the property.

The rent repayment covers a period of seven months during which the landlord failed to complete the necessary improvements.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Our private sector housing team works diligently to protect those living in the private housing sector. We take action where it is considered appropriate against landlords who rent properties that fall below the required standards.

“This settlement should be seen as a strong warning to landlords, throughout the borough, that they must ensure that the properties they let meet acceptable housing standards and that they must comply with the rules or face the consequences.”

The council’s private sector housing team provide advice for both private tenants and landlords. More information can be found at the council website.