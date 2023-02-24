Chesterfield kayaker calls for funds as he qualifies for world championships in USA

James Ibbotson, 29, of Hollingwood, traveled all the way from the outskirts of Chesterfield to London to take part in national eliminations for world championships earlier this month – and is set to compete for medals in freestyle kayaking in the USA.

James, who has been kayaking since he was eight, said: “It was a long winter training hard in the cold and a lot of traveling down to London where the competition was. When I heard I qualified, it was a relief that I'd managed to do it and then excitement that I was gonna travel to America and compete in the World Championships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition in Columbus, USA will not be the first world championship for James, who has already represented Great Britain in similar events four times in the past, but this time he is facing a much bigger financial challenge.

James Ibbotson, 29, who lives at Hollingwood, has qualified to World Championships in kayaking in the USA

James, who won the British Champion title four times, said: “When I started as a child, my parents were really supportive. But when I went to university, I had to start funding my passion myself.

"Currently, freestyle kayaking is all self-funded because it's not in the Olympics. Every time we go to the World or European Championships, we have to pay for it ourselves. And we have a great community in the sport - everyone is there solely because they love kayaking. It's one massive family with members from all around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been to championships in Germany, Spain, Canada, and Argentina and I was lucky because it was always held in a rural area, a bit further away, which was making the trip cheaper. But this year, with the championships being in America, and in a built-up area, it's very expensive.

James was fifth at the world championships held in Nottingham last year and has high hopes for a good result during the championships in the USA, which will be held on his thirtieth birthday.

James, who was fifth at the world championships held in Nottingham last year has high hopes for a good result during the championships in the USA, which will be held on his thirtieth birthday.

He said: “Across the nine years that I've been doing freestyle kayaking my results have got better every single year. Nottingham is my best result in World Championships so far. This year is quite important to me because I hope I can again get a little bit better and come home with a medal. And the type of river in Columbus really plays to my strengths too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finance his trip and fight for medals, James, who works full-time as a content and campaign officer at British Canoeing and travels to train in Nottingham every weekend, has started a Go-fund-me page

He said: “Any help is hugely appreciated and makes a massive difference. And if there is something I can do in return for help, I won’t hesitate to do it. I was lucky enough to have people who helped me with my kayaking kit in the past and I have their stickers on my kayak and on my paddle to show my appreciation.”

Anyone interested in supporting James, can donate to his Go-fund-me page or contact him at [email protected]