Pupils and staff at Brimington primary are saying a ‘fond farewell’ to a well-liked headteacher who has became a ‘beloved part’ of the school’s history.

Nick Newberry, the headteacher at Brimington Junior School, is set to leave the primary today (Friday, April 4) – following 15 years of bringing ‘positivity and inclusivity to all staff and children’.

After joining the team at Brimington Junior as a teacher in 2010, Mr Newberry quickly gained a deep understanding of the school’s ethos and culture, making him a perfect candidate to become the headteacher in 2015.

Kathryn Hart, Upper KS2 Phase Leader at Brimington Junior School, said: “Mr Newberry is a kind and generous man. He is warm and compassionate, offering advice or a well-timed joke in times of need.

Pupils and staff at Brimington Junior School have said a ‘fond farewell’ to 'compassionate' headteacher Nick Newberry and his 'beloved' dog Flossie.

"Over his 15 years at Brimington Mr Newberry has become a beloved part of the history of the school and our local Brimington community.

"Throwing himself enthusiastically into school life and events, we have seen him dressed up and being pushed around on a mobility scooter as ‘Gangsta Granny’, a superhero, Pudsey the Bear on ‘Children in Need’ days, as well as donning a whole host of pyjamas, costumes and outfits - truly embracing fundraising and awareness events such as World Book Day.”

An area that has become a passion for Mr Newberry has been the idea of ‘opportunity’ – he has made it his goal as the headteacher to ensure all pupils who come through the school gates have access to a wide variety of new and exciting activities to broaden their horizons through knowledge, creativity and physical activity.

Mr Newberry has been particularly keen to promote residential trips, often attending himself and getting stuck in on long, muddy walks, seaside visits, a tour of Anfield, and physical challenges including zipwiring and abseiling to name a few as well as interrupting the midnight feasts.

Alongside this, his love for sports has found him encouraging all Brimington children to get involved in after school clubs, engaging P.E. lessons, and tournaments. He was ‘incredibly proud’ of their engagement, enthusiasm and participation.

His introduction of the Respects as a pivotal component of our Behaviour and Relationships policy has shown all staff and pupils modelling respect for themselves, others, animals and the environment.

Ms Hart said: “Mr Newberry has brought an ethos of positivity and inclusivity to all staff and children. His positive attitude creates a welcoming and open atmosphere at our school as he greets parents and pupils on the school gates daily.

"This positivity sometimes has his staff rolling their eyes as he promises a sunny day for the Summer Fair every year! Mr Newberry loves the sun and is never happier than when he is outside on the school field playing cricket with the children - or more importantly, trouncing the Year 6 pupils at the end of year Teachers vs. Y6 rounders battle – a yearly highlight for him!”

Staff recall a day when Mr Newberry announced they were all to have a walk along the canal, and the whole team shared a cup of coffee in the sunshine.

Over the years, Mr Newberry has organised a number of great events for the whole school community to enjoy –including inflatable treat days and the ice cream truck.

“His love of fun is shared generously with all those who attend Brimington Juniors and his staff ‘Jibjab’ videos have become legendary.

"In every decision he makes, action he takes, and plan he creates, Mr Newberry always has the children’s best interests at heart. He genuinely cares for the children and families that come through our school.”

In recent years, he has sought out proactive early support and intervention for families in the local area who have been facing difficulties and ensuring this is at the centre of the curriculum.

Not only is this a farewell to a much-respected Headteacher, but also to the beloved school dog – Flossie.

The school staff say Flossie the cockapoo has been an ‘integral part of life’ at Brimington Juniors since she was a ‘tiny and very fluffy puppy’.

Ms Hart commented: “Flossie’s calm nature has helped many children to get through challenging times and a wag of her tail can bring a smile to anyone’s face!

"Often seen wandering the corridors for a nosey into classrooms or running in the playground, her presence has brought joy to staff and pupils alike, and many visitors have commented on what a pleasure it is to be greeted by such a lovely dog!”

During weekly celebration assemblies, Flossie often brings hilarity to proceedings as she lazes in her bed, goes missing halfway through, assumed to be seeking out biscuits, or cuddles up to a pupil – often with an affectionate face-lick.

Ms Hart added: “Flossie’s presence at Brimington Junior School has become a symbol of everything we stand for - a warm, friendly atmosphere - lots of fun, enthusiasm and excitement to seek new things to learn and friends to make!

"She will be sadly missed from Star of the Week assemblies, lunchtimes and day to day life in school. What will staff meetings be like without Flossie to entertain us?”

He has provided support for many of the staff at difficult times in their personal lives in the same way as he has supported the families and pupils at the school.

Ms Hart said: “He truly values his staff, listening, understanding and utilising their strengths. Mr Newberry pushes his staff to be the very best that they can be so that we can be the best for your children.

“It might be hard work at times, but it is always worth it. The way he challenges us always pays off when we see the progress the children make socially, emotionally, academically and in so many other ways.

“His belief in his team has never wavered. Mr Newberry’s leadership has seen us thrive through lockdown providing support for staff during tough times, organised plans for home learning and ensuring families who needed it were always offered a place in school.

“Many of the staff at Brimington Junior School either stay working here for a long time, or stay in touch for a long time - this is testament to Mr Newberry’s leadership, and friendship.”

Speaking about Mr Newberry’s last day at Brimington Junior School, Ms Hart added: “We truly wish Mr Newberry and Flossie the very best of luck in his new role where he continues to work in the field of education, shaping and influencing the lives of young people - as always, keeping them at the heart. “He will be greatly missed by parents, pupils and staff alike, and his new venture is incredibly lucky to have him.

"Mr Newberry’s 15 years of service to Brimington Junior School has made a vast and significant impact on the lives of so many in our community.

"You will be so missed - and we’ll be thinking of you when the sun shines down on the Summer Fair.”