Al, born as Dennis Needham, was resident at the Top Rank Victoria Ballroom on Knifesmithgate for eight years before seven years as resident at Sheffield City Hall Ballroom.

As a talented youth footballer Al had trials for Nottingham Forest but had to put his dreams on hold for national service with the RAF. Thereafter it was music, and the trumpet particularly, that dominated his life: helped along with the encouragement of his father Alfred - a fellow trumpeter and a member of the Stan Cox Band.

Top Rank, who bought the Victoria complex in 1957, wanted to replace the Stan Cox Band with younger musicians and so Al, then 26, rapidly assembled a 12-piece band, performed several numbers in an audition, and was offered the residency.

Al Needham has died aged 92

Although Top Rank required their resident bands to play new numbers from the charts, Al managed to include some old-school jazz and big band classics.

He encouraged young and inexperienced musicians to sit in with the band and play in front of the public through a scheme with the Musicians’ Union.

And soon Al’s music was known to a wider audience as BBC broadened their local radio offerings. Studio sessions with Radio Derby were received well and played across the country - impressing the BBC bosses enough to arrange for the Al Needham Band to record at their Manchester studio.

From radio soon came television and an invitation from Yorkshire Television to appear on Calendar, the regional magazine, which he did on several occasions. The band also appeared on the Richard Whitely Show, a Sunday afternoon series and was the resident support band to back young musicians in the Young Jazz Player of the Year series.

Before retiring, he arranged a series of largely nostalgic sessions at the Old House which attracted many musicians who wanted a chance to work with him again.

After that he kept busy writing new arrangements for some of his old numbers, becoming increasingly adept at snooker and continuing to follow the Spireites.

A devoted family man, Dennis met his wife Joan when they were both 16 years old.

