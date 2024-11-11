Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a family-run Chesterfield restaurant which has served traditional Italian food for nearly a decade say “it’s business as usual” despite going into voluntary liquidation.

Giorgio’s on Sheffield Road is currently “in the process” of having all of its assets sold “for the benefit of creditors”, say liquidators. However its owners have since contacted Derbyshire Times, saying “it's business as usual at Giorgio's” and the restaurant is “not closing”.

Commenting on the liquidation, the owners of the traditional Italian eatery said the cost of living crisis and rising fuel costs gave them “no option” but to contact liquidators ”in order to safeguard the jobs of our staff and the future of our business”.

They added: "I'd like to reassure customers and suppliers that it's business as usual at Giorgio's. All bookings will be honoured and Giorgio’s looks forward to welcoming both returning and new customers this Christmas and onwards into 2025 and beyond."

Giorgio’s, on Sheffield Road, first opened in 2014

Giorgio’s, with its snazzy decor and front of house traditional wood fired pizza oven, first opened in 2014 and has catered for many loyal customers.

Giving more details behind the liquidation, a spokesperson for insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor said, like so many others, Girorgio’s problems began during the pandemic and were made worse by what has followed.

Having weathered lockdown, the restaurant was then hit by the cost of living crisis – meaning decreased footfall and increased energy and food prices.

The spokesperson said: “The restaurant had experienced decreased footfall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and this persisted as the hospitality sector faced the challenges of reduced consumer spending due to the cost of living crisis.

"This led to the restaurant cutting its opening hours to just four days a week. Additionally, rising food prices led to a fall in the restaurant’s profit margin, further impacting turnover. This, combined with high utility bills, made it increasingly difficult to justify continuing the business as it was proving to be increasingly economically unviable.

“The director therefore approached Begbies Traynor to assist by placing the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation. Following the joint liquidators’ appointment, the company has ceased trading and all assets are currently in the process of being sold for the benefit of creditors."

Reviews on Trip Advisor show how well thought of the eatery is by many of its customers – some travelling from South Yorkshire for the food and atmosphere.

Tita G, from Barnsley, wrote: “We’ve been coming here for many years now and it just gets better and better. Great food and amazing staff.”

Hannah, from Notts, wrote: “Giorgios is my grandparents' favourite restaurant and they visit at least once a week. So, whenever we have a family get together, this is where we always come. The food is delicious, portion sizes are generous, and we get great service every time.”