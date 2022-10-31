People of retirement age in Chesterfield borough are showing a keen interest in search for yoga classes (photo: Adobe Stock/Halfpoint)

The borough has a higher-than-average number of people over 50 at 43.24% and scores highly for active hobbies like salsa dancing and yoga.

Chesterfield’s wealth of restaurants, amounting to nine for every 10,000 people, and bars/pubs, seven for every 10,000 inhabitants, have helped to steer it into pole position in the list compiled by home hearing test company Hearmore UK.

The table was based on TripAdvisor data and internet searches for wild swimming, yoga, pottery and salsa classes.

According to Age Concern, the number of over-50’s experiencing loneliness is set to reach two million by 2024/25. Asa Richards, head of audiology at Hearmore UK, said: “Loneliness can be deeply damaging, especially as we age and are at higher risk of cognitive decline.

"Socialising helps you exercise your thinking skills and also helps you deal with other damaging issues like stress, anxiety and age-related hearing loss.