Chesterfield Indian restaurant with a one star food hygiene rating – among 19 Derbyshire latest food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required. If a venue is given a rating of one, ‘major improvement’ is necessary.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a one-star restaurant, through a two-star eatery to five-star pubs and restaurants.
1. Latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google
2. The Old Post Restaurant, Chesterfield - five-star hygiene rating
The Old Post Restaurant at Holywell Street in Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on September 14. Photo: Google
3. Blue Stoops, Chesterfield -five-star hygiene rating
Blue Stoops at Matlock Road in Chesterfield was rated on September 19 and was given the maximum score of five. Photo: Google
4. Crossroads Eatery - two-star hygiene rating
Crossroads Eatery at Compton Street, Chesterfield was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 28. Photo: Google
